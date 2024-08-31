ADVERTISEMENT

Private bus conductor stabbed to death by masked assailant aboard moving bus in Kerala

Published - August 31, 2024 03:54 pm IST - KOCHI

As per initial reports, victim identified as Aneesh Peter, 34, of Rajakumari in Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

A private bus conductor was stabbed to death aboard a moving bus at HMT Junction, Kalamassery, in Kochi city limits in Kerala around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

As per initial reports, the victim was identified as Aneesh Peter, 34, of Rajakumari in Idukki.

According to the police, the masked assailant boarded the bus and stabbed the conductor. He fled immediately thereafter.

“We are trying to mobilise as much CCTV footage as possible to track down the assailant,” the Kalamassery police Station House Officer (SHO) said.

