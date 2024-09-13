Private agency given more time to install CCTV cameras in Kochi

The Kochi Corporation has decided to give three more months to a private firm to install CCTV cameras on streets in the city.

It was proposed to set up the cameras for tracking illegal dumping of waste and also for the requirements of the police. The cameras are to be installed at strategic points identified by civic representatives in consultation with the city police. The firm was expected to complete the installation of cameras by July 15 this year. However, it sought an extension of time for installing them citing technical hassles. It had also indicated that inclement weather had delayed the installation process.

Officials of the Corporation had suggested that a decision on the matter be taken after verifying the current status of the project.

The proposal for extension of time met with severe opposition when the agenda came up for the consideration of the Corporation council on Thursday.

Opposition councillors pointed out that the project had been lagging for over a year. They alleged that the company, which had won the bid for setting up the cameras, had failed to initiate the work. There was no justification for extending the work further as the company had failed to implement the project in time, argued the councillors. They also suggested that a new firm be identified for implementing the project.

Flagging the issue of delayed implantation of the project, M.G. Aristotle, UDF parliamentary party leader, suggested that the council take a decision only after assessing the reasons for the delay.

In his reply, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the company should be given three more months to complete the work. Later, an appropriate decision shall be taken after reviewing the progress of the project, he added.

The firm will be given the right to display advertisement boards on lamp posts in Smart City areas for five years in lieu of the investment for setting up the device, it was pointed out.