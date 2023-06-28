HamberMenu
Prithviraj discharged from hospital

June 28, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prithviraj

Prithviraj

Actor Prithviraj, who sustained injuries during a film shoot and was undergoing treatment at VPS Lakeshore Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday.

According to a communication, Dr. Jacob Varghese, director of Orthopaedics and head of joint preservation at the hospital, led the successful surgery. During the surgical procedure, Prithviraj received treatment for reconstruction and repair of cartilage, cruciate ligament, and meniscus injuries.

Following the surgery, he underwent a comprehensive physiotherapy regimen to aid in his recovery. Dr. Varghese said with proper care and therapy, Prithviraj was expected to make a full recovery within the next few months.

