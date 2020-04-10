Prisoners making gowns for doctors

After boosting the production of facemasks to ward off COVID-19 pandemic, the tailoring unit at the Central Prison, Poojappura here has started producing uniforms and gowns for doctors and para medical personnel.

“We have received an order from Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for making uniforms and gowns for their staff. Since they have to treat emergency COVID-19 cases, there is a rise in demand for gowns,” said B. Sunil Kumar, Superintendent, Central Prison, Poojappura.

Actor Indrans, himself a costume designer, visited the jail earlier this week and demonstrated how to make the simple protective device effortlessly. While two prisoners are assigned the stitching of gowns, 23 others are engaged in the production of masks. The hospital has placed an urgent order for 500 gowns.

“The material for uniforms and the model are provided by SCTIMST. So we will be charging only for stitching, that too nominally. We have already supplied a set of 25 uniforms to them, and more are in the making” Mr Kumar said.

Hand sanitizer which is in great demand is also being produced at the Central Prison. “We have got 7,000 litres of spirit from the Excise Department for producing sanitizers ,” he said.