Prisoners in Kannur, Kasaragod make masks

KANNUR

17 March 2020 23:28 IST

Plans to make hand sanitisers too

The Central Jail, Kannur, and Open Prison at Cheemeni, Kasaragod, have started manufacturing protective masks to meet the growing demand, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the State.

According to Kannur Central Jail Superintendent Babu Raj, there is huge shortage of masks in the State. He said the Kerala Medical Services Corporation has placed an order to manufacture one lakh reusable protective masks. The prison units have so far been able to manufacture about 1,000 such masks and have supplied it. There is also a huge demand for single-use masks. The Kannur airport authorities have purchased about 600 such masks on Monday. Orders for over 1,000 masks had been placed by the Kannur District Medical Officer’s office, he said. Single-use masks are being sold at the counters for ₹4, he said, adding that reusable masks were not for sale.

Mr. Raj said materials for reusable masks were being supplied by a company in Aluva, while those for single-use masks were purchased locally. About 40 prisoners, who were trained by the company, and a doctor from Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, are engaged in manufacturing masks.

Advertising

Advertising

Since there are only 15 machines, there are hurdles in fulfilling all orders immediately, he added.

Meanwhile, at the Cheemeni Open Prison, the process to manufacture masks began on Monday. Reusable masks would be manufactured and about six prisoners have been employed for the work, said Jail Superintendent Ashokan Arippa.

He said they were planning to hand over reusable masks to the Health Department. The Rotary Club, Payyanur supported the initiative by supplying cotton cloth, he added.

Mr. Arippa said there were also plans to manufacture hand sanitisers. The support of the Drugs Control Department would be sought to get raw materials.