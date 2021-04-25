Prisoners and staff diagnosed with COVID-19

KANNUR

25 April 2021 18:23 IST

The prisoners and staff at the Kannur Central jail were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As many as 71 people were found affected by the virus. Of this 69 are inmates, while two staff members were found with the COVID-19 disease.

Earlier two prisoners, who went on parole, were detected with the virus. They have been moved to Taliparmaba COVID first-line treatment centre.

Following this, mass RT-PCR tests were conducted for the prisoners and staffs in the Central jail for four days since April 20.

The full results of the test have not been released. Therefore, more people are more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities told media that in the wake of more prisoners diagnosed with the disease, a special treatment block is being set up in Kannur Central itself.

Special blocks have been arranged for those who had primary contact with those found affected with the virus.

It has been decided to impose more restrictions inside the jail and as part of it the jobs given to prisoners will be stopped. Besides, there will be temporary restrictions for visitors to the jail.

There are 766 prisoners in Kannur Central Jail. Of these, 300 people over the age of 45 were given the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine.