Prisoner who escaped from Kannur Central Jail arrested

February 23, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kannur Town police on Friday apprehended a 34-year-old man who had escaped from Kannur Central Jail on January 14.

T.C. Harshad, a native of Koyyode, had been serving a 10-year sentence for a drug-related offence since his conviction on September 9 last year. His escape, reportedly orchestrated with the help of accomplices, sparked a manhunt that culminated in his arrest.

Assistant Commissioner of Police K.V. Venugopal said Harshad’s paramour, Apsara, was also arrested on Friday for helping him evade capture.

The duo were found hiding in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu, and information about their whereabouts was obtained through the interrogation of Rizwan, who was allegedly involved in helping Hashad escape on a motorbike. Rizwan had surrendered at the Kannur First Class Magistrate Court a fortnight ago.

Harshad executed his escape on January 14 around 7 a.m., deceiving the duty sentry. CCTV footage captured him collecting newspapers at the prison gate before departing on a waiting motorcycle.

Tracing their route with the help of mobile tower locations, the police found that Harshad and Apsara reached the Nepal border and stayed in Delhi. Their phone was switched on in Nepal to mislead the police, said Mr. Venugopal.

He added that the duo reached Tamil Nadu later. After reaching Tamil Nadu, they did not use their mobile phones or ATM cards. They rented a Sub Collector’s flat at Kalal in Sivaganga, and later moved to another rental accommodation, the officer said.

According to Mr. Venugopal, Apsara, a tattoo artist, had met Harshad while working at a tattoo parlour in Thalassery. The involvement of Apsara in the case came to light when the investigating team went tracing the rented bike in Bengaluru.

Harshad has a history of criminal activity, with 17 pending cases against him ranging from kidnapping to drug-related offences.

