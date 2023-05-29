Prisoner in central prison manhandles officers over mutton curry served

May 29, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A prisoner at the Poojappura Central Prison has been booked by the police for allegedly attacking prison officers over the quantity of mutton curry that was served to him.

According to official sources, the alleged incident took place around 2.30 p.m. on Saturday when the inmates of the prison were served lunch. The inmates are served around 100 g of mutton curry with rice on Saturdays. The accused, Faijas, 42, of Wayanad, created a ruckus after raising a complaint over the quantity of the curry served to him. After yelling from atop the prison tower, he dumped the food in a waste basket. While a few officers attempted to pacify him, Faijas purportedly hurled abuses at them and manhandled the deputy superintendent and other prison officers before he was overpowered and shifted to a special cell.

The prisoner, who was involved in a narcotics case, has been booked under Sections 294(b) (utters obscene words) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duties) of the Indian Penal Code.