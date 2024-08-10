GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prisoner held on charge of killing fellow inmate at Kannur Central Jail

Published - August 10, 2024 01:30 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Town police have arrested a 76-year-old prisoner, Velayudhan, in connection with the alleged murder of fellow inmate Karunakaran, 86, at the Kannur Central Jail. Karunakaran, a native of Koliyad, was found unconscious and in a pool of blood near his cell last Sunday.

According to the police, Velayudhan, a native of Palakkad, beat Karunakaran with a walking stick following an argument. The cause of death, according to the post-mortem, was a fatal head injury.

Velayudhan, who is currently serving a jail term for killing his wife, was taken into custody by a team led by Kannur Town inspector Sreejith Kodiyeri. An investigation is on.

