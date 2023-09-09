ADVERTISEMENT

Prisoner escapes from Viyyur central jail in Kerala

September 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THRISSUR

Govind Raj, convicted in numerous theft cases,escaped the jail on Friday afternoon

PTI

A 52-year-old prisoner has escaped from Viyyur Central jail here, the police said on Saturday. Govind Raj, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was convicted in numerous theft cases and escaped from the jail on Friday afternoon, they said.

He escaped while the prisoners were taken out of the main complex for gardening duties inside the jail premises. “He was among the prisoners who were taken out of the main block to the garden area of the jail complex. He escaped when the guards were not looking,” said the Viyyur police.

The jail authorities informed the police and steps are being taken to nab the escaped convict.

