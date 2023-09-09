HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Prisoner escapes from Viyyur central jail in Kerala

Govind Raj, convicted in numerous theft cases,escaped the jail on Friday afternoon

September 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THRISSUR

PTI

A 52-year-old prisoner has escaped from Viyyur Central jail here, the police said on Saturday. Govind Raj, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was convicted in numerous theft cases and escaped from the jail on Friday afternoon, they said.

He escaped while the prisoners were taken out of the main complex for gardening duties inside the jail premises. “He was among the prisoners who were taken out of the main block to the garden area of the jail complex. He escaped when the guards were not looking,” said the Viyyur police.

The jail authorities informed the police and steps are being taken to nab the escaped convict.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.