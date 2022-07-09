Prisoner escapes from Kottayam district jail
Fifth accused in the murder case of a 19-year-old
A murder case accused escaped from the district jail in Kottayam on Saturday. Binumon, 38, a native of Pampady, who has been undergoing a remand term in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old near the Kottayam East police station in January this year, was reported missing from the prison around 5.30 a.m.
Preliminary investigations suggested that the accused jumped over the perimeter wall through the jail kitchen. Official sources said the portion close to the kitchen had remained vulnerable to such jail breaks
Binumon, fifth accused in the case, had been in the jail for the past three months. The Kottayam district police have launched a manhunt.
