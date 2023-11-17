ADVERTISEMENT

Prison officer accused of scalding prisoner, SHRC orders probe

November 17, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The alleged offence was committed after a remand prisoner raised an objection after finding a hair in his breakfast in the Poojappura Central Prison

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case following a complaint against a prison officer who has been accused of scalding a remand prisoner using boiling water for raising an objection after finding a hair in his breakfast in the Poojappura Central Prison.

Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath directed the prison superintendent to submit a report after conducting an inquiry within 15 days. The case will be considered at a commission sitting on December 11.

According to a complaint by the prisoner Leon Johnson’s friend, the alleged incident took place on November 10. Leon, who has been in judicial custody for four months, is being treated for severe burns in the prison hospital, the complainant stated.

