HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prison officer accused of scalding prisoner, SHRC orders probe

The alleged offence was committed after a remand prisoner raised an objection after finding a hair in his breakfast in the Poojappura Central Prison

November 17, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case following a complaint against a prison officer who has been accused of scalding a remand prisoner using boiling water for raising an objection after finding a hair in his breakfast in the Poojappura Central Prison.

Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath directed the prison superintendent to submit a report after conducting an inquiry within 15 days. The case will be considered at a commission sitting on December 11.

According to a complaint by the prisoner Leon Johnson’s friend, the alleged incident took place on November 10. Leon, who has been in judicial custody for four months, is being treated for severe burns in the prison hospital, the complainant stated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.