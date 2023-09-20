HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Priority to welfare activities of workers: Minister

V. Sivankutty inaugurates distribution of education scholarships and laptops for children of Kerala Abkari Workers’ Welfare Fund Board members

September 20, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government gives utmost priority to the welfare activities of workers, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of education scholarships and laptops for children of Kerala Abkari Workers’ Welfare Fund Board members, who performed well academically, here on Wednesday.

The Minister pointed out that the largest number of welfare boards was functioning in the State. Besides protecting the rights of workers, the State government also gave importance to payment of welfare benefits to them.

It was laudable that the Kerala Abkari Workers’ Welfare Fund Board was implementing a number of schemes for the welfare and security of the workers, the Minister said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju who presided over the function said the government was ensuring the welfare of the workers and their families.

Kerala Abkari Workers’ Welfare Fund Board chairman K.S. Sunil Kumar and ward councillor Palayam Rajan were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.