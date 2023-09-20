Priority to welfare activities of workers: Minister

September 20, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government gives utmost priority to the welfare activities of workers, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of education scholarships and laptops for children of Kerala Abkari Workers’ Welfare Fund Board members, who performed well academically, here on Wednesday.

The Minister pointed out that the largest number of welfare boards was functioning in the State. Besides protecting the rights of workers, the State government also gave importance to payment of welfare benefits to them.

It was laudable that the Kerala Abkari Workers’ Welfare Fund Board was implementing a number of schemes for the welfare and security of the workers, the Minister said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju who presided over the function said the government was ensuring the welfare of the workers and their families.

Kerala Abkari Workers’ Welfare Fund Board chairman K.S. Sunil Kumar and ward councillor Palayam Rajan were present.