Priority to protection of women, children: SPC

Police has to be citizen centric, says Anil Kant

State Police Chief Anil Kant on Friday flagged the protection of women and children as the law enforcement’s priority.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched a 24-hour police helpline (94979 96992) for women to report instances of dowry harassment, domestic violence, marital discord, violence against children and other gender crime, he said. The police had received hundreds of calls on the number.

Victim protection was a significant component of law enforcement’s outreach. The police would swiftly respond to distress calls from women. Women officers would have a more substantial role in handling such cases. The police would rope in the neighbourhood watch to settle marital discords at the household level.

Empathy to people

Mr. Kant said policing has to be citizen-centric and evidence-based. Law enforcers should show empathy towards the ordinary person and protect their life, dignity and property. Digital delivery of policing service is a central thrust area.

Soon, the public can avail themselves of all policing services, including passport verifications, job verifications, permissionsand so on sitting at their homes. People would no longer be required to visit the police station as a petitioner.

Welfare of personnel

The police would dismantle organised criminal networks. Mr. Kant said the welfare of the 60,000 strong force was paramount.

The police would use surveillance camera networks and aerial reconnaissance drones as force multipliers to optimise human resources.