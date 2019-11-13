Kerala

Priority to disbursing flood aid, says new Wayanad Collector

Dr. Adeela Abdulla, new Wayanad District Collector, addressing mediapersons at Kalpetta on Tuesday.

Adeela Abdulla assumes charge

Adeela Abdulla has assumed charge as the new Collector of Wayanad district.

Shortly after taking charge from A.R. Ajayakumar, Dr. Adeela said she would give priority to expediting the rehabilitation of the people who had lost their houses and properties in the recent deluge.

The flood victims, who were yet to get the emergency financial assistance announced by the State government, would be provided the funds in two weeks, the Collector said.

While giving importance to comprehensive development of the district, equal stress would be given to ensuring health of the tribal people in the hill district, Dr. Adeela said. She would adopt steps to set up skill development centres to address the dearth of such centres in the district.

All possible steps would be made to establish the proposed medical college in the public sector in the district, she said.

Dr. Adeela belongs to 2012 batch of the Civil Services. Prior to her present posting, she was District Collector of Alappuzha.

