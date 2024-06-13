ADVERTISEMENT

Priority in general transfers, postings for diabetic govt. employees

Updated - June 13, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Government employees with Type 1 diabetes and government employees with children who have Type 1 diabetes will get special consideration in transfers and postings.

The government has issued an order to include both these categories in the priority bracket for transfers and postings.

Para 11 of a 2017 order has as an annexure the categories of employees who get priority in transfers and postings.

The latest order dated June 10 includes government employees with Type 1 diabetes to serial no. 5 of the annexure (locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, cured leprosy, dwarfism, acid attack victim, muscular dystrophy). Government employees with children who have Type 1 diabetes have been included in serial no. 8 along with parents of children with autism/cerebral palsy.

The government order comes on a petition from Bushra Shihab, mother of a young student with Type 1 diabetes, seeking posting of government employees with Type 1 diabetes and those who have children with Type 1 diabetes to institutions near their homes in the respective districts during the general transfer.

