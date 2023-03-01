ADVERTISEMENT

Priority for those in LIFE Mission scheme while settling applications: Minister

March 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All application details to be written down in registers even in e-offices: Rajan

The Hindu Bureau

When settling applications for land classification, priority will be given to those who have been included in the LIFE Mission scheme and others who have been already allotted houses, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly here on Wednesday.

According to the standard operating procedure, directions have been issued to consider applications on priority basis. All application details be written down in registers even in e-offices, he said, while replying to a calling attention motion by CPI(M) legislator Kanathil Jameela.

Directions have also been given to settle applications on priority basis of those selling land for emergency purposes such medical treatment or loan application or due to other humanitarian circumstances. Land classification applications that need to be settled on priority basis should be submitted with necessary supporting documents and these will be examined and settled by a committee which meets on a weekly basis, said Mr. Rajan.

Besides, review meetings are held every month by the respective RDO/Subcollector to ensure that all directions are being observed by revenue divisional offices, said the Minister.

