Priority for the safety of coastal people: Saji Cherian

June 11, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Thrissur

Safety of the coastal belt is on the top of the priority list of the State government, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

Addressing the Theera Sadassu at Guruvayur Constituency on Sunday, he said houses for all fish workers is one of the main goals of the government. Fish workers, who reside up to 50 m from the coast, will be rehabilitated to a safer place, he said.

“The government will not go for any project that will affect people. The coastal highway project will be implemented by protecting people’s interest. People’s concerns will be discussed at meetings that will be convened by the District Collector and MLA,” he said.

The Matsyafed and Fisheries department will initiate ventures on the coastal belt. The houses at Tsunami colonies will be repaired. Solution will be found for the drinking water problem.

The schools in the coastal area have already been made high tech. The government will provide free higher education for the children of fish workers. The government is also thinking about starting a higher education institution in Guruvayur constituency if land is available, the Minister said.

The government aims to provide jobs, other than fishing, for at least one member of the coastal families. The Minster called for initiatives in the value addition of fish products.

The Minister asked all fish workers to be part of insurance scheme. Strict action will be taken against those who go fishing without insurance coverage. The government aims at risk-free fishing, he added.

Campaigns against drug abuse will be held in the coastal belt. Awareness campaigns will be held on various education courses for the students, he said.

Various complaints and demands of the fish workers were discussed at the Theera Sadass. The Minister honoured 68 senior fish workers and students who won full A plus in SSLC and Plus two examinations at the function.

The Minister distributed title deeds for the 20 fish workers rehabilitated under Punargeham project. He also distributed assistance under various welfare schemes.