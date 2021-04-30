Priority for second dose

Thiruvananthapuram

30 April 2021 06:39 IST

The government has issued new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination, prioritising the vaccination of those who are due for receiving the second dose of vaccine.

Accordingly, all vaccination centres have been instructed to give priority for those who are due for their second dose, when scheduling vaccination sessions.

The list of beneficiaries who are due for the second dose at each centre can be accessed through the CoWin portal.

The managers at the vaccination centres have been asked to mobilise those who are due for the second dose with the help of ASHA workers or local body staff and to administer the vaccine to them through spot allotment.

Those who are due for the second dose will be informed about the date and time when their session have been scheduled and they need visit the vaccination centre only after receiving this information. This will avoid crowding at the vaccination sites.

As priority is for those who are due for the second dose, vaccination centres have been asked to schedule slots in such a way that only the appointment slots remaining after administering the second doses may be allocated for those seeking the first dose.