Priority for modernisation of agriculture in State: CM

17 August 2021 17:35 IST

New methods would be introduced for procurement, processing, and marketing of farm produce

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said that new methods would be introduced for procurement, processing, and marketing of farm produce.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the observance of the State-level Karshaka Dinam (Farmers’ Day) at Kanjikuzhy in Alappuzha on Tuesday, he said the government, as part of its 100-day action plan, would start setting up Farmers’ Producers Organisations (FPOs) in the State in 10 days.

“Twenty-five FPOs will be formed within a month. The number of FPOs will be increased to over 100 in a year. The government will make interventions to enhance the income of farmers,” he said, adding that Kanjikuzhy’s story of organic farming was a model for the entire State.

Virtually inaugurating the observance of the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said concrete steps will be taken for modernisation of the agriculture sector in the State.

“Modern farming methods are being practised in different parts of the world. Compared to others, we are behind in this aspect. Measures initiated by the previous government to transform the agriculture sector will be continued,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said the agriculture sector had made rapid strides during the previous Left Democratic Front government.

“In 2016, paddy was cultivated in 1.70 lakh hectares. Despite the great deluge, the area under rice cultivation was expanded to 2.25 lakh in 2018 and further to 2.31 lakh hectares in 2021. The aim of the government is to convert fallow lands across the State into cultivable lands,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was giving due importance to the farm sector.

“Kerala is the first in the country to form the agricultural welfare fund board for the well-being of farmers and their families. For paddy farmers, the government has introduced royalty,” Mr. Vijayan said.

A.M. Ariff, MP, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, Agriculture Director K. Vasuki, Agriculture Production Commissioner Ishita Roy, Kanjikuzhy block panchayat president V.G. Mohanan and others attended.