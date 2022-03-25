Priority for agriculture, health and education in district budget

Potable water supply schemes, dairy sector get generous allocations

Kozhikode

Giving thrust to agriculture, health and education sectors, the district panchayat budget on Friday listed out innovative projects worth ₹118.16 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal. The budget presented by District Panchayat Vice President M.P. Sivanandan made the highest allocation of ₹20 crore for the improvement of various facilities in the health sector.

With focus on the conversion of fallow land into fertile fields, the budget allotted ₹6.45 crore for the agriculture sector. The improvement of various farms under the control of district panchayat and the promotion of small-scale farming initiatives would be top priority in the 2022-23 fiscal. Apart from this, setting up of bio-gas plants would be encouraged. A amount of ₹50 lakh was earmarked exclusively for the purpose.

The total allocation for the education sector was ₹5.25 crore. The improvement of building facilities would get deserving attention in the 2022-23 fiscal. Development of sports facilities would also be considered. A separate fund of ₹62 lakh was allotted for completing various welfare activities for youths, improvement of sports facilities and cultural venues.

A total allocation of ₹8.25 was made for the improvement of animal husbandry and dairy farm sectors. For the animal husbandry sector alone, ₹5 crore was granted. More farmers would be encouraged to take up dairy farm units.

For the industrial sector, ₹3.25 crore was earmarked with a focus on encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises. Its benefits would be directly made available to the small scale entrepreneurs interested in taking up new ventures.

A special allocation of ₹9.22 crore was made to improve the potable water supply schemes. Both the improvement of the existing potable water sources and the introduction of new supply schemes would be considered under the scheme. For the completion of various housing schemes under the LIFE project, ₹50 lakh was set apart in the budget.

A considerable allocation was made for the empowerment of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes. For the improvement of various tribal colonies, the district panchayat earmarked ₹12.74 crore. A separate fund of ₹82.38 lakh was allocated for the Scheduled Caste communities.

Though the district expected a better support for the improvement of the tourism sector, only ₹5 lakh was set apart for the purpose. Meanwhile, the panchayat authorities claimed that it could be compensated with a number of local tourism development projects initiated by local panchayats.

District Panchayat President Sheeja Sasi chaired the budget presentation session. She said the panchayat would continue with the implementation of a number of special schemes to make it child-friendly. Women empowerment would also get top priority in the coming fiscal, she said.