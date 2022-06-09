Prior title deeds digitised in two districts

June 09, 2022 20:22 IST

Online services for documents will be launched: Vasavan

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan has said the digitisation of prior title deeds has been completed in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

While deeds are being converted into the digital format on a war-footing in other districts, efforts are also underway to launch online services to obtain various documents, including encumbrance and registration certificates, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amendment to Act

Participating in a meet-the-press programme jointly organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and the Kesari Journalists Trust here on Thursday, Mr. Vasavan said the proposed amendment of the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act is aimed at addressing the drawbacks in the existing system.

The law currently has limitations in acting against malpractices. Such loopholes enable the corrupt go scot-free. Efforts will be made to table the draft bill during the upcoming Assembly session, he said.

Mr. Vasavan added that the Cooperative Academy of Professional Education (CAPE), which runs nine engineering colleges, has decided to diversify its courses to meet the demands of the current times. The autonomous society has decided to put on the back burner its ambition to upgrade itself as a university.