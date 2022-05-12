Printing grinds to a halt at Shoranur press

Union alleges conspiracy to help private sector press

T.H. Firos Babu (second from right), president of the Kerala Government Press Workers Congress, addressing a protest staged by the employees of Government Press at Shoranur on Wednesday.

The functioning of the Government Press at Shoranur has ground to a halt following shortage of resource materials, including paper.

The press stopped printing about three weeks ago as it was yet to get the paper required for various government projects. The paper as per the 2021-22 fiscal’s annual intent was yet to be supplied.

Printing of various forms and applications used in government offices in the district has been affected. Officials said there would soon be a shortage of forms in government offices in the district if printing was not resumed.

The Kerala Government Press Workers Congress (KGPWC) staged a protest in Shoranur on Wednesday demanding that the government intervene to save the press from closure.

T.H. Firos Babu, president, KGPWC, alleged that the press was facing the government neglect. The press, started in 1960, had 400 employees in 1968. “But today, the number of employees has come down to 230; yet, the press has not been modernised,” he said.

Mr. Babu said it was facing neglect in spite of being the largest government press in Malabar. He said there was reason to suspect a conspiracy by a section of government officials to help the private sector in printing.

“It is sad to see the poor state of the press in spite of it being handled by the Chief Minister himself,” said Mr. Babu. “Although ₹60 lakh was sanctioned from the MLA fund for the repairs of the press last year, the amount was caught in red tape,” he said.

Mr. Babu warned of launching an agitation if the government continued its apathy towards the press.