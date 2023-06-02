ADVERTISEMENT

Principals of govt. medical colleges appointed

June 02, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has filled the vacancies of Joint Director, Medical Education, and Principals of Government Medical Colleges who retired on May 31, in a time-bound manner, by promoting and transferring faculty as required.

Geeta Raveendran will be the new Joint Director, Medical Education, while D. Meena will be the Special Officer in Medical Education department.

The following faculty have been appointed as Principals. Lynette J. Morris (Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College), Reshmi Rajan (Kollam Government Medical College), Miriam Varkey (Alappuzha Government Medical College), R. S. Nisha (Government Medical College, Konni), P. K. Balakrishnan (Idukki Government Medical College), S. Pratap (Government Medical College, Ernakulam), N. Geetha (Government Medical College, Manjeri), Mallika Gopinath (Government Medical College, Kozhikode), V. Anilkumar (Government Medical College, Wayanad) and T.K. Premalatha (Government Medical College, Kannur).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US