Principals of govt. medical colleges appointed

June 02, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has filled the vacancies of Joint Director, Medical Education, and Principals of Government Medical Colleges who retired on May 31, in a time-bound manner, by promoting and transferring faculty as required.

Geeta Raveendran will be the new Joint Director, Medical Education, while D. Meena will be the Special Officer in Medical Education department.

The following faculty have been appointed as Principals. Lynette J. Morris (Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College), Reshmi Rajan (Kollam Government Medical College), Miriam Varkey (Alappuzha Government Medical College), R. S. Nisha (Government Medical College, Konni), P. K. Balakrishnan (Idukki Government Medical College), S. Pratap (Government Medical College, Ernakulam), N. Geetha (Government Medical College, Manjeri), Mallika Gopinath (Government Medical College, Kozhikode), V. Anilkumar (Government Medical College, Wayanad) and T.K. Premalatha (Government Medical College, Kannur).

