Principals’ council voices concern over reopening of colleges

The Kerala Unaided Colleges Principals’ Council has expressed concerns about the move to reopen colleges from January 4 and hold classes on Saturday as directed by the University Grants Commission and the Centre.
Varughese Mathew, council functionary, said in a release on Tuesday that the proposal to hold classes in two shifts in the morning and in the afternoon would be practically difficult as teachers and non-teaching staff would be forced to work overtime. The UGC had proposed to start the first shift at 8.30 a.m. and conclude the second shift by 5 p.m. for sixth semester undergraduate students and fourth semester postgraduate students.
The council said that students in various streams often attend language classes together.
If the classes are held in two shifts, this would not be possible. With transport services yet to fully resume in view of the pandemic situation, students coming from distant places would find it difficult to reach home if the classes conclude at 5 p.m.
The council proposed that the classes be held at one stretch between 8.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.
To compensate the loss of first semester classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students, the council suggested that both the first and second semester classes for them be completed by April 30.
Summer vacations can be declared between May and June and the classes can resume on July 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath