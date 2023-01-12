ADVERTISEMENT

Principals’ appointment process runs into rough weather

January 12, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The long-drawn process of appointing Principals in several colleges in the State appears to have run into rough weather with various quarters accusing the government of diluting the norms.

A selection committee that was constituted under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2018 had shortlisted 43 senior Professors from among 111 applicants for the Principals’ posts. The committee, which had also conducted interviews, had recommended the list to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). Subsequently, the Departmental Promotion Committee of the PSC reportedly approved the list.

However, a circular issued by the Directorate of Collegiate Education on Wednesday provides an opportunity to raise complaints and grievances regarding the selection list for consideration by an appeal committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Save University Campaign Committee has alleged the move is intended to facilitate the appointment of undeserving candidates to the post. Such efforts are being made by flouting the UGC norms by considering deputation service as teaching experience and recognising research papers that have been published by journals that were not recognised by the UGC Consortium for Academic Research and Ethics (CARE), the organisation alleged.

The controversy has come at a time when 12 arts and science college Principals and three law college Principals have been set aside by the Kerala Administrative Tribunal after their appointments were allegedly not made in accordance with the UGC norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US