Principals’ appointment process runs into rough weather

January 12, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The long-drawn process of appointing Principals in several colleges in the State appears to have run into rough weather with various quarters accusing the government of diluting the norms.

A selection committee that was constituted under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2018 had shortlisted 43 senior Professors from among 111 applicants for the Principals’ posts. The committee, which had also conducted interviews, had recommended the list to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). Subsequently, the Departmental Promotion Committee of the PSC reportedly approved the list.

However, a circular issued by the Directorate of Collegiate Education on Wednesday provides an opportunity to raise complaints and grievances regarding the selection list for consideration by an appeal committee.

The Save University Campaign Committee has alleged the move is intended to facilitate the appointment of undeserving candidates to the post. Such efforts are being made by flouting the UGC norms by considering deputation service as teaching experience and recognising research papers that have been published by journals that were not recognised by the UGC Consortium for Academic Research and Ethics (CARE), the organisation alleged.

The controversy has come at a time when 12 arts and science college Principals and three law college Principals have been set aside by the Kerala Administrative Tribunal after their appointments were allegedly not made in accordance with the UGC norms.