Principal sessions court to hear Bishop case

The judicial first class magistrate court in Pala on Monday completed its proceedings in the case on the alleged rape of a nun by Bishop Franco Mulakkal and committed the same to the principal sessions court, Kottayam, for further action.

The court decided to transfer the case after defendants admitted that they were satisfied with the copies of the documents.

According to sources, the principal sessions court may either hear the case directly or transfer it to any of the additional district courts. Though the investigation team had submitted the chargesheet in the Pala court, it transferred the case to the principal sessions court, taking into account the nature of the case and gravity of the punishment.

‘Illegible documents’

While the proceedings in the case were initiated by May 10, the proceedings to transfer the case were delayed after the counsel of the accused submitted that a couple of documents handed over by the prosecution were not legible. The court asked the prosecution to hand over fresh copies.

In the previous sitting, the court took a position that the case could not be delayed further and asked the defendant to submit his final opinion in the next sitting.

Fresh copy of DVDs

This apart, the differences found in the contents of the DVDs submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, in the court and to the investigation team too created problems. Following this, the investigation team collected a fresh copy of the DVDs from FSL and handed them to the defendants through the court.

It was on June 27, 2018 that the nun, currently residing at St. Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, approached the District Police Chief, Kottayam, with a complaint against the bishop. As per the prosecution case, Bishop Franco had raped her on many occasions between 2014 and 2017.