Prime suspect in train arson case may be taken to locations to collect evidence

April 11, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kozhikode train arson case is expected to take the prime suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, to various locations connected to the incident in the coming days to gather evidence.

Shahrukh was taken into police custody for questioning on April 7. The investigation team now has approximately one week left to obtain crucial information from him, as the custody period will end on April 18.

The SIT reportedly reviewed the progress of the investigation and discussed its future strategy on Tuesday. Three passengers, including a child, lost their lives when they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames after the incident on April 2. Nine persons also suffered burns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators may need to escort Shahrukh to Shoranur in Palakkad district, where he allegedly purchased petrol in two water bottles before boarding the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express around 7.20 p.m. on the day. Additionally, they may take him to Elathur in Kozhikode, where he reportedly doused fellow passengers in petrol and set them ablaze inside the D1 coach around 9.30 p.m. Shahrukh’s bag was found on the railway track following the incident. The police might also transport him to Kannur, where the D1 and D2 train coaches are currently located.

In a related development, the police have reportedly determined that Shahrukh had booked a ticket from Delhi to Kozhikode but disembarked at Shoranur on April 2 morning. This action suggested some degree of planning as his intention might have been to mislead investigators if he was apprehended, police sources said.

SIT sources said Shahrukh had initially boarded the Kerala Sampark Kranti Express from Chandigarh on March 31. The police learned about Shahrukh’s stop in Shoranur not from him but from an autorickshaw driver who took him to the petrol station to purchase fuel. The driver identified Saifi from photos circulated in the media. After buying petrol, Shahrukh reportedly insisted on being taken to the railway station, although he later claimed to the police that he was unaware of the station’s name where he alighted.