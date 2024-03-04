GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister to virtually inaugurate Thripunithura metro station on March 6

March 04, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the final station of the first phase of the Kochi metro in Thripunitura on March 6. He will flag off the inaugural train online from Kolkata.

The first trip will have physically challenged children as passengers from Thripunitura to Aluva. Train services for the public from Thripunitura will begin after the first trip, according to an official communication.

The various programmes in connection with the completion of the first phase will begin at Thripunitura station from 9.45 a.m. onwards. The official rate for a trip from Aluva to Thripunitura is ₹75. However, the existing rate of ₹60 for a journey from Aluva to S.N. Junction will be extended to passengers getting down at Thripunitura in connection with the inauguration. The concession rate would continue until further notice, it said.

The station has been designed by including the cultural legacy and heritage of Thripunitura. Mural paintings have been installed across the station. A dance museum with sculptures of various dance forms is another highlight. It will be opened to the public soon.

The station is spread over 1.35 lakh sq. m. Of this, around 40,000 sq. ft was earmarked for projects that may bring in non-ticketing revenue. The commissioning of the S.N. Junction-Thripunithura stretch will mark the completion of the 28-km Kochi metro phase one corridor.

