Prime Minister to address gathering of two lakh women in Kerala on January 2

The meeting has been titled ‘Sthree Shakthi Samgamam’ and is organised by the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party

December 16, 2023 04:12 am | Updated 04:12 am IST - Thrissur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mass gathering of two lakh women from various walks of life here on January 2.

The meeting has been titled ‘Sthree Shakthi Samgamam’ and is organised by the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party to congratulate Mr. Modi for successfully passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in both houses of Parliament, party State chief K. Surendran said on Friday.

This event will be the first of its kind, not only at the State-level but also nationally, following the historic passage of the Bill, Mr. Surendran told reporters.

Women from diverse backgrounds, including Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, entrepreneurs, MGNREGA and neighbourhood network workers, and social and cultural activists will participate in the event at the Thekkinkadu ground here.

“The Prime Minister will participate in the programme, and the objective is to showcase Kerala’s greetings to the PM under whose leadership the Women’s Reservation Bill had been passed,” he said.

In response to a question, Mr. Surendran mentioned that during his visit, the Prime Minister would participate only in this programme.

