Prime Minister to address BJP’s women’s meet in Thrissur on Wednesday 

January 02, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Thrissur city is under a tight security cover as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving on Wednesday to address a women’s conference of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Prime Minister, who will reach by 2 p.m. at Kuttanellur, will take out a roadshow in Swaraj Round before addressing the women’s conference. Around two lakh women are expected to participate in the meeting.

The central security forces have already taken over the security of Thekkinkadu Maidan, where the conference will be held. Entry restrictions are in place at Thekkinkadu Maidan.

The Prime Minister will be received by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja at Kuttanellur. He will be received by BJP leaders at General Hospital Junction. The roadshow that will begin at 3 p.m. from General Hospital junction and will reach Thekkinkadu Maidan covering almost 1 km. The programme is expected to be completed by 4.30 p.m.

Entry only for women

The Kerala unit of the BJP is organising the conference to congratulate the Prime Minister for successfully passing the Women’s Reservation Bill. Apart from party workers, women from different walks of life, including entrepreneurs, artists, teachers, professionals, and socio-cultural activists, will take part. Only women will be allowed to the venue, according to the police.

Around 3,000 police personnel led by Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar, north sector I.G. K. Sethuraman, Thrissur Deputy Inspector General S. Ajeetha Begam, and Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashokan are camping in Thrissur.

A trial run was held at Kuttanellur, where the PM’s helicopter will land. He will reach the city by road.

Restrictions have been imposed on private helicopters and helicams.

Holiday for educational institutions

The Thrissur Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions in Thrissur taluk on Wednesday. Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city from 11 a.m.

The BJP organised various cultural programmes in connection with the Prime Ministers’ visit. A mega Thiruvathira by 2,000 women was staged in Thekkinkadu Maidan on Monday. A percussion ensemble by 101 artistes led by percussion maestro Kizhakkoott Aniyan Marar was organised on Tuesday.

The function is viewed as the official launch of BJP ‘s campaign for the coming Lok Sabaha elections. The BJP considers Thissur as a constituency where it has victory prospects.

The BJP activists have started campaigning for actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi even before the announcement of his candidature from Thrissur.

