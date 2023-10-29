HamberMenu
Prime Minister Research Fellowship for two researchers of IIT Palakkad

October 29, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Karthika K.

Karthika K.

Rishit R. Rajpopat

Rishit R. Rajpopat

Two researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad have won the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF).

Karthika K. from the Department of Chemistry and Rishit R. Rajpopat from the Department of Mathematics won the prestigious fellowship after undergoing a rigorous selection process.

More than a dozen research scholars of IIT Palakkad have got this fellowship so far. The PMRF fellows get ₹70,000 a month for the first two years, followed by ₹75,000 in the third year, and ₹80,000 in the fourth and fifth years. Additionally, they are granted a research contingency fund of ₹2 lakh a year.

Other fellows

The other PMRF fellows of IIT Palakkad are Ankitha Menon (Chemistry), Harikrishnan K.J. (Physics), Narayanan P.P. (Electrical Engineering), Sruthi Surendran (Environmental Sciences and Sustainable Engineering Centre), Bijin Elsa Baby (Data Science), Isaac John (Mechanical Engineering), Sumit Sagar Hota (Mechanical Engineering), Deepraj Pandit (Chemistry), Jyothsna S. (Electrical Engineering), Sabareesh V. (Mechanical Engineering), Thoufeer K.K. (Electrical Engineering), G. Pavan Kumar (Electrical Engineering), Sagila Gangadharan K. (Electrical Engineering), Gopika Rajagopal (Civil Engineering), Kevin Jude Concessao (Computer Science and Engineering), and Shabana K.M. (Computer Science and Engineering).

