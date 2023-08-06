HamberMenu
Prime Minister lays foundation stone for redevelopment of Kasaragod, Payyanur railway stations

They are part of 508 stations in the country and 25 stations in the Southern Railway that will go through major redevelopments

August 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone virtually for the redevelopment of Kasaragod and Payyanur railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

They are part of the 508 stations in the country and 25 stations in the Southern Railway that will go through major redevelopment under the scheme.

Mr. Modi, in his address, said that small towns of the country are being modernised through the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, and once the project becomes a reality, it will be beneficial for farmers and common people.

In Kasaragod, MP Rajmohan Unnithan said the inclusion of Kasaragod railway station in the project is a proud moment.

He said the renovation work worth ₹53 crore will be done at the railway station. A better parking system, name boards with LED lights, waiting area, ticket counters and separate toilets for women, men and differently abled will be constructed.

Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikunnu said that the road expansion work to the Kasaragod railway station is being undertaken by including it in the Kasaragod development package. He said that the implementation of the ₹5-crore project will further develop the railway station.

With an estimated cost of ₹31.24 crore, the circulating area in the Payyanur station will witness significant improvements to ensure smooth and efficient passenger movement within the station premises.

To cater to the rising number of vehicles, new parking areas will be developed, providing ample space for commuters.

A new building dedicated to passenger amenities will be constructed, housing state-of-the-art facilities and modern passenger-friendly amenities.

The station premises will feature new signages and boards. Moreover, an Integrated Passenger Information System will be implemented, providing real-time updates on train schedules, platform changes, and essential travel information, ensuring a seamless and informed journey for commuters.

Movement within the station premises will be made convenient with the installation of a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) and three lifts, catering to passengers of all ages and abilities.

The event was attended by Payyannur MLA T.I. Madhusoodanan, public representatives, social activists, students and senior officers from CRPF, Indian Naval Academy

