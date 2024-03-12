Prime Minister launches five OSOP stalls in Kozhikode

March 12, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five stalls under the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme at railway stations in Kozhikode district through videoconferencing on Tuesday.

The event was part of the nation-wide programme in which the Prime Minister dedicated, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone for around 6,000 projects worth ₹85,000 crore and flagged off 10 Vande Bharat express trains while extending four others.

MLAs Thottathil Raveendran and Ahammad Devarkovil were the guests of honour at the event held at the Kozhikode railway station. The Prime Minister inaugurated three OSOP stalls at the Kozhikode railway station and one each at Koyilandy and Vadakara railway stations.

“We had OSOP stalls at these stations for more than a year. But they have now been well organised with added products and features,” said D. Parimalan, Divisional Commercial Manager, Palakkad Division, Southern Railway.

The OSOP scheme was launched in 2022 to build each railway station as a promotional hub and showcase local and indigenous products. The objective is to promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision, provide a market for local/indigenous products, and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections.

“The Palakkad Division now has 29 OSOP stalls at 24 stations,” Mr. Parimalan said.

Besides the OSOP stalls, the Prime Minister also launched Jan Oushadhi stalls at railway stations and a dedicated freight corridor for goods transportation in the Palakkad Division.