Prime Minister in Thiruvananthapuram on April 15

April 11, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the capital again for election campaigning.

Mr. Modi will address a public meeting on April 15 at 11.30 a.m. at the grounds of Christian College, Kattakkada.

National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Lok Sabha candidates from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan respectively, will share the stage with the Prime Minister.

Many NDA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, party workers, and people from various walks of life are expected to take part in the meeting, said V.V. Rajesh, district president of BJP.

Since the last Lok Sabha elections, Attingal figures amongst the constituencies in Kerala where the BJP is believed to have good winning chances. Mr. Muraleedharan, who had been a member of the Modi government, has also been working more in the Attingal constituency which makes it all the more plausible that BJP can pull off a win there. Mr. Modi is visiting the constituency to buoy this feeling and give more confidence to the candidate as well as the electorate, Mr. Rajesh said.

Mr. Rajesh said that Mr. Chandrasekhar has been getting a lot of support from various sectors. A meeting of engineers from various sectors had been held the other day, when all of them pledged their support.