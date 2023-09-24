Prime Minister flags off second Vande Bharat Express in Kerala

September 24, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat Express in Kerala at an online ceremony on Sunday. Seven other Vande Bharat trains were flagged off across the country at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said India boasted a fleet of 34 Vande Bharat trains, a testament to the progress made in the country’s railway infrastructure over the past nine years. “Efforts have been directed towards maintaining clean stations and trains, making travel more enjoyable for passengers,” he said.

Mr. Modi said that the Vande Bharat trains would contribute to the growth of tourism sector and trade and create job opportunities. Vande Bharat trains had become a symbol of hope for a new India, having already served more than one crore passengers across the country. The government’s vision was to take Vande Bharat services to every corner of India, making train travel more accessible and efficient, he said.

In Kasaragod, the flag-off ceremony was attended by Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Minister in charge of Railways V. Abdurrahiman, Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan, and MLA N.A. Nellikunnu.

Number of seats

Once regularised, the second Vande Bharat train will set off from Kasaragod at 7.05 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3 p.m. There will be an additional stop at Tirur. It offers a range of seating options, including a seven-seater chair car and an executive chair car. In total, there are 546 seats in the chair car and 52 seats in the executive class.

Currently, the train has 352 general reservation seats and 33 executive class seats, with the remainder allocated to categories such as emergency quota and Tatkal (96 seats and 11 seats, respectively). There is no provision for premium Tatkal booking.

Ticket prices

Ticket prices for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod (Train No. 20632) and Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram (20631) services vary slightly. The distinction also applies to the first Vande Bharat train. Fares for trains originating from Kasaragod are slightly higher, with the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram journey priced at ₹1,555 for chair car and ₹2,835 for executive class. The Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod journey is priced at ₹1,515 for chair car and ₹2,800 for executive class.

The service of the second Vande Bharat will be launched from Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 p.m. on Tuesday. It will reach Kasaragod by 11.58 p.m. It will operate from Thiruvananthapuram on all days except Mondays and from Kasaragod on all days except Tuesdays.