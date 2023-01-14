Prime accused yet to be nabbed in the case on bomb attack on police

January 14, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police are yet to nab the prime accused in the case in which country bombs were twice hurled at the police on Saturday. A special investigation team led by the Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police has been constituted to apprehend the history-sheeter.

The accused, Shafeeq, has been on the run after giving the police the slip twice when the latter had gone to his house under the Mangalapuram police station limits to rescue an abducted youth.

Shafeeq and his brother Shameer had allegedly abducted Nikhil Nolbert of Puthenthope from Kaniyapuram for a ransom of ₹3 lakh. Having identified the perpetrators, the police rushed to the duo’s house in Andoorkonam where the former came under attack after the brothers hurled a bomb at them. Their mother Sheeja too rushed to her children’s defence and threw an axe at the police team. The police, however, managed to overpower Shameer and Sheeja, while Shafeeq fled from the area.

Shafeeq managed to escape yet again after the police surrounded him when he returned home later in the day. He threw another bomb at them before escaping.

Meanwhile, Shameer had attempted suicide at the police station by trying to slit his neck using a blade he had hid beneath his tongue. He is undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College Hospital here.