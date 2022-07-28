Kerala

Prime accused in Latvian’s murder assaults witness in Thiruvananthapuram

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 28, 2022 21:07 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:07 IST

The Thiruvallam police have booked the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a Latvian woman for allegedly assaulting a key witness in the case.

According to the police, Umesh, the first accused in the case pertaining to the 2018 incident, and his friend Prasad, were booked for allegedly threatening and manhandling Sooraj, the fourth witness in the case. The duo purportedly accosted the complainant outside his house on Thursday evening and threatened him against further testifying in the ongoing trial.

The police have registered a case under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. The prosecution is likely to seek the revocation of Umesh’s bail considering this is allegedly his second attempt at influencing a witness.

