GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime accused in fake online share trading scam arrested in Wayanad

Published - September 20, 2024 11:06 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Town police arrested the prime accused in a fake online share trading scam that defrauded a Pallikunnu resident of ₹43 lakh.

The suspect, Adarsh Kumar, 24, of Virajpet in Coorg, was nabbed by Town inspector Sreejith Koderi and his team at Kattikulam in Wayanad.

The case dates back to June last year when the victim, lured by a Facebook advertisement, invested in share trading, initially recovering ₹9 lakh. Encouraged by early profits, the victim gradually invested a total of ₹43 lakh. However, despite promises of continued profit, the funds disappeared, leading to the realisation that the scheme was fraudulent. The victim then sought police assistance.

After a year-long investigation, the police tracked down Adarsh Kumar, who is believed to be a key member of the gang behind the scam.

The investigation team comprised sub inspectors Shameel and Pradeepan, assistant sub inspector Rajesh, and civil police officer Vinil. The police are on the lookout for the other gang members.

Published - September 20, 2024 11:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala / fraud / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.