Prime accused in Ayyappan Achari murder case receives life imprisonment, eight other accused get 30 years’ of jail

December 18, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An Additional Sessions Court here on Monday sentenced the prime accused in the murder of Manacaud native Ayyappan Achari in 2004 to rigorous imprisonment for life.

Eight other accused were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 30 years each.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge-VII Prasun Mohan pronounced the verdict against the nine accused who had been found guilty for the murder of 54-year-old Achari.

The prime accused Anil Kumar, alias Kadachil Ani, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹16,22,500 after being found guilty of offences under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 450 (house trespass), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 143 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Other accused

The other accused persons — Sunil Kumar, Anil Kumar, Manoj, Unni, Satheesh Kumar, Santhosh, alias Pratheesh, Santhosh Chandran and Santhosh, alias Beedi Santhosh — were sentenced to 30 years after being found guilty of various crime, including those under Sections 143, 427, 450, 324, 326 and 307 of the IPC. The sentences shall run concurrently. They have been imposed a fine of ₹1,22,500 each.

On recovery of the fine amount, ₹1.80 lakh will be paid to Ayyappan Achari’s nephew Rajesh while his son Satheesh will receive ₹90,000, the court ruled.

Compensation

It also recommended the District Legal Services Authority to pay a reasonable compensation to the families of the deceased Ayyappan Achari and his brother Rajagopalan Achari, a key witness who died before the trial commenced, from the victims’ compensation fund.

Special public prosecutor M. Salahudeen said the prosecution would appeal against the acquittal of seven accused persons in the case.

