Primary teacher training begins today

Training for primary schoolteachers in the State will kick off on Thursday via the KITE Victers channel and online mode. Sessions will be held at 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. every day.

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath will helm the first class on the topic ‘Teacher in the classroom’ on Thursday morning. This will be followed by a class on school safety during natural disasters and epidemics by Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, UN Environment Programme.

The afternoon session on hygiene, health, and disease prevention during COVID-19 will be led by B. Ekbal, Mohammed Asheel, Amar Fettle, and Elizabeth.

On Friday, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath will talk on new trends in Information Technology and KITE CEO Anvar Sadath on Information and Communications Technology. A class in trends in English learning will be taken by P.K. Jayaraj in the afternoon.

Classes on Mathematics and Science will be held on Monday. On Tuesday, sessions on language studies, inclusive education, models for investigative learning, and individual master plan for children, will be conducted.

Classes on social science, social consciousness and confidence in studies among students and teachers will be held. Besides KITE Victers channel, the programmes will be available on www.victers.kite.kerala.gov.in and KITE VICTERS mobile app.

Classes can be viewed later on the KITE Victers YouTube channel www.youtube.com/itsvicters and teachers’ Samagra portal login. Teachers could register their feedback and any queries on the Samagra portal login too.