Primary school in Malappuram offers football training for girls

Programme launched as part of National Sports Day celebrations

Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM
August 29, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls getting ready for football training at Government LP School, Pukayur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Lower Primary School at Pukayur near Tirurangadi on Monday launched a programme offering special football training for girls. The school launched the ‘girls empowerment through football’ programme as part of the National Sports Day celebrations.

Inaugurating the project, school headmistress P. Sheeja said girls should be in the forefront not only in singing and dancing, but in sports and games, particularly football.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A.R. Nagar Football Association manager C.P. Dinesan, C. Velayudhan, and school physical education trainer P.P. Shameena led the inaugural programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app