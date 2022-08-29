Primary school in Malappuram offers football training for girls

Girls getting ready for football training at Government LP School, Pukayur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Lower Primary School at Pukayur near Tirurangadi on Monday launched a programme offering special football training for girls. The school launched the ‘girls empowerment through football’ programme as part of the National Sports Day celebrations.

Inaugurating the project, school headmistress P. Sheeja said girls should be in the forefront not only in singing and dancing, but in sports and games, particularly football.

A.R. Nagar Football Association manager C.P. Dinesan, C. Velayudhan, and school physical education trainer P.P. Shameena led the inaugural programme.