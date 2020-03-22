Primary health centres to function till 6 p.m. in Alapuzha

A meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Saturday reviewed various measures initiated in the district in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and District Collector M. Anjana.

Officials said that primary health centres (PHC) in the district would function till 6 p.m. every day.

Total now at 4,497

Meanwhile, 713 more people have been put under home quarantine in the district, taking the total number to 4,497.

Six people are in isolation wards in Government Medical College, Alappuzha, and General Hospital, Alappuzha, with symptoms of the disease.

Of the 142 samples sent for testing, 132 have returned negative for the disease.

10 samples

Results of 10 samples sent on Saturday are pending.

The Alappuzha North police have registered a case against Shameer Ahammed, of Arattuvazhi, for organising the wedding of his daughter in violation of restrictions imposed by the government following the COVID-19 outbreak.

A wedding

The wedding ceremony held at Town Hall here on March 15 was attended by more than 1,000 guests.