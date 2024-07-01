GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis: Kerala Health dept. to issue special guidelines

Published - July 01, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department is expected to issue special guidelines for the treatment and surveillance of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare, but fatal infection.

This was decided at a high-level meeting held at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The decision comes against the backdrop of three cases of the infection, and two deaths, being reported from different parts of the State in the past two months. Health Minister Veena George said steps would be taken to create awareness about it.

A release said that the amoeba enters human body through the rare holes in the thin layer that separates nose and brain or through the holes in the eardrum. Children who have infection in the ear should not take bath in ponds or in stagnated water. The water in swimming pools and water theme parks should be regularly chlorinated. Those who have any symptoms such as headache, fever, vomiting and dizziness should seek medical treatment, added Ms. George.

