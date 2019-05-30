Priests quizzed in forgery case

A police team investigating the authenticity of a set of documents allegedly fabricated to defame Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, questioned senior priests Father Paul Thelakkat and Father Antony Kallookkaran for about six hours on Thursday.

The priests arrived at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Aluva, with their lawyers on Thursday morning. The questioning that started about 10 a.m. continued for six hours . They were ordered to make themselves available for questioning on Friday.

The Ernakulam district sessions court has ordered the police not to arrest the priests until their questioning was over. The court granted time between May 30 and June 5 for the police to complete the questioning.

The case relates to the production of a set of documents showing that Cardinal Alencherry transferred substantial sums of money from his private bank account to a prominent international business house.

The police had arrested Adithya Valavi, a young IT engineer and member of the archdiocese, for allegedly fabricating the documents. However, Adithya denied the charges and claimed that the documents were found by him on the server of a company for which he was working. He was released on bail on Wednesday.