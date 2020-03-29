Kerala

Priests, nuns arrested

Mass conducted in seminary

Priests, nuns arrested

for conducting Mass

The police arrested 10 persons, including a priest and three nuns, at Chettappalam, near Mananthavady, in Wayanad district on Sunday for conducting Mass in a seminary in violation of the prohibition orders of the district administration. The police identified those arrested as Fr. Tom Joseph, Fr. Prince, Brother Santhosh, Santhosha, Nithya and Mary John, nuns, and Anjela, Subin and Mithun, students at the congregation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2020 11:03:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/priests-nuns-arrested/article31200913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY