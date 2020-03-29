Priests, nuns arrested for conducting Mass

The police arrested 10 persons, including a priest and three nuns, at Chettappalam, near Mananthavady, in Wayanad district on Sunday for conducting Mass in a seminary in violation of the prohibition orders of the district administration. The police identified those arrested as Fr. Tom Joseph, Fr. Prince, Brother Santhosh, Santhosha, Nithya and Mary John, nuns, and Anjela, Subin and Mithun, students at the congregation.