Priests cannot offer Holy Mass as per their will: Mar Thattil

January 18, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

Priests cannot offer Holy Mass according to their will, Syro Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphel Thattil has said.

After blessing the newly constructed St. Sebastian’s Church, Nedumkandam, and declaring it as the Major Archi Episcopal church in Idukki on Thursday, Mar Thattil said that the present issue in the Church was the demand of the priests to offer Holy Mass according to their will. “The priests should offer the Holy Mass as prescribed by the Catholic Church and liturgy. We cannot insert or remove any word in the Holy Bible. The priests have no right to change the pattern of the Holy Mass, the liturgy and the body of Jesus Christ. The priests should follow their duties, and the laity members should pray for the Catholic Church,” said Mar Thattil.

“The Church is now moving through a serious crisis period. But God will solve all the issues. The priests cannot avoid offering Holy Mass. The priests must offer the Holy Mass as per laity’s demand,” said Mar Thattil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idukki Diocese Bishop Mar John Nellikkunnel, Syro Malabar Church Curia Bishop Mar Sebastian Vaniapurakkal, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, former Idukki MP Joyce George, and others attended the function.

First in Idukki

Idukki Diocese Media Commission chairman Fr. Jins Karakkatt said that St. Sebastian’s Church, Nedumkandam, was the first Major Archi Episcopal shrine in Idukki district under the Idukki diocese.

“The first church was built in Nedumkandam during the settlement period in 1952 with 50 families. Over the years, seven other parishes formed under Nedumkandam St. Sebastian’s Church. Now over 1,000 families are under the Nedumkandam parish,” said Fr. Karakkat.

“After the declaration of the church as a Major Archi Episcopal shrine, the priest of the church will be known as arch priest,‘‘ said Fr. Karakkatt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.