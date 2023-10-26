Priest sentenced to imprisonment for attempting to molest minor girl

October 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Principal POCSO Court, which deals with cases of atrocities against women and children, has sentenced a temple priest to rigorous imprisonment for eight years for attempting to molest a minor girl in the temple.

Judge Shibu M.P. pronounced the verdict against Maniyappan Pillai, 55, of Kallummoodu near Balaramapuram on Wednesday. He was also imposed a fine of ₹35000 in connection with the incident that took place in 2020.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad, the accused had attempted to sexually harass the survivor, who was then in her Class 10, when she had gone alone to the temple to offer prayers. While she was accompanied by her mother a day prior to the incident, they could not offer prayers since the temple had closed by then.

The priest had taken her to his room after offering to check her horoscope. The survivor yelled and fled from the temple when he attempted to molest her.

While the defence contended he had conducted pranic healing on the child and also undergone a course offered by National Skill India Mission, such claims were not accepted by the court. The case had been investigated by the Fort police.